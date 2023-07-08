Luke Evans to Star As Queen Mother’s Most Loyal Servant William Tallon

Exciting news! Luke Evans is set to return on the West End stage where he started. He will be starring alongside Penelope Wilton in a comedy play, which centers on Queen Mother and her most loyal servant.

The 44-year-old Welsh actor and singer will be portraying the role of William Tallon who served Queen Mother and the royal household for more than half a century. According to The Guardian,

“Set in 1979, against the backdrop of civil unrest, the play examines the relationship between the Queen Mother and Tallon.”

Meanwhile, Evans shared about his sentiments about starring in Marcelo Dos Santos’ Backstairs Billy, which will be held at the Duke of York’s theatre in London.

“When I read the script, it made me giggle out loud so hard. It’s just so entertaining and such a joyous story about these two people: the Queen Mother, who was super famous, but also Billy. He was always there and spent most of his life working for her,” he stated.

The ‘Fast & Furious 6’ actor also talked about how he feels returning on the West End stage, expressing:

“I left it and now feels like the right time to come back in this new comedy, which is written so beautifully. I’ve gone through all the emotions, all the feels of excitement, trepidation, nerves, doubt and then thinking, you know what, this was my world from the second I graduated [from London Studio Centre in 2000] and I loved it. I can’t wait to get stuck into rehearsals.”

For more details about Evans’ Backstairs Billy, you can check out the link here.

