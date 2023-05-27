Luke Evans to Star in New BBC Drama Alongside Callum Scott Howells

It was recently announced that Luke Evans is set to star in an upcoming BBC drama, ‘The Way,’ together with Welsh actor and singer Callum Scott Howells.

According to Deadline, the show is described as “an emotional and darkly humorous story about what it means to be faced with impossible choices.” It “follows the Driscoll family, who are forced to escape their small home town, which becomes ground zero of a spiraling civil uprising.”

Evans will reportedly play the role of Hogwood, who is “a mercenary in pursuit of the Driscolls.” The production of ‘The Way’ is currently taking place in Port Talbot, Wales, so fans have that to look forward to.

Moreover, the 44-year-old openly gay Welsh actor also recently opened up about being linked as the next James Bond. During the Wales Screen Summit, he stated that even being considered for the highly coveted role is “boundary-breaking.”

He expressed that for a “Welsh boy… a gay kids from the valleys” to be considered “sends a message to the youth of my country [that] anything can happen.” However, Evans added that “nobody knows” who the next James Bond will be.

Aside from being a talented actor and singer who breaks boundaries to inspire the youth, the actor is also hard-working and passionate about staying in shape for his portrayals. For instance, he trained vigorously to get into Special Ops shape for his thriller series ‘Echo 3.’

The action-packed show is now available for streaming on Apple TV+. Also, you can watch how Evans achieved his fit bod here:

