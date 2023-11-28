Luke Evans ‘Weighs In’ on New Shirtless Snap

My eyes can’t decide if they want to stare at Luke Evans’ chest or the cooling eye patches on his face. Either way, I’m greatly entertained by his most recent Instagram snap.

While currently enjoying his latest role in Backstairs Billy at the Duke of York’s Theater, the 44-year-old multi-talented performer took a moment to set social media on fire with a shirtless photo. Is that how he’s promoting the play? Because… book my flight now!

Advertisement

The out hottie, who got his big break in The Three Musketeers in 2011, dons nothing but a pair of tight blue jeans and a hat – and you know what? Let’s just take a look in real time.

Is that a V-line I see? Good for you, Luke!

Advertisement

Most known for playing Bard the Bowman in the Hobbit Trilogy and Owen Shaw in The Fast & The Furious 6 through 8, Evans also starred in live-action blockbuster Beauty and the Beast, horror film Ma and the upcoming LGBT narrative Our Son with Billy Porter.

Next he’ll be starring in my dreams, of course.

Originally hailing from Wales and getting his start on the West End, Evans has gone on to win a Teen Choice Award and a BAFTA Cymru – among many other accolades. His latest album, 2022’s A Song for You, peaked at #4 on the charts in England.

Do you have the hots for Luke Evans? What do you think of his latest thirst trap? Are you excited for the upcoming release of Our Son? Comment and let me know!

Advertisement