Luke Fetherston on Hiding His Sexuality: “Why wouldn’t I say that?”

In an interview with Attitude, Luke Fetherston revealed that “very recently,” a fellow actor advised him to hide his sexuality.

According to Fetherston, playing a gay character in the upcoming drama ‘Flowers in the Attic: The Origin’ felt “authentic and genuine,” however he was told not to say that he is gay. “I’m sure the majority of us have been told to hide our sexuality. I can’t imagine meeting a gay actor that hasn’t been told that,” the actor stated.

Fetherston further shared,

“Admittedly, [the advice-giving actor] grew up in a different time. So perhaps her views are now maybe slightly archaic. But, you know, it’s her opinion, and I appreciate everyone’s opinion. Have I ever worried? Yes, I have worried about announcing it. As I said, it’s not something I think anyone needs to scream and shout about because what does it matter? I’m playing a gay role. And I’m a gay man. Why wouldn’t I say that?”

The British actor also mentioned the importance of LGBTQ+ actors taking on LGBTQ+ roles stating, “It’s important that gay people are cast as gay characters. It’s the most authentic option.”

Fetherston’s character in the upcoming series ‘Flowers in the Attic: The Origin’ is going through LGBTQ+ conversion therapy in the 1920s and ’30s, and according to the actor, the show is a “gothic, dark mysterious thriller-drama.”

Source: pinknews.co.uk