Luke Macfarlane Talks About ‘Bros’ and Accepting Gay Roles

Luke Macfarlane is starring in an upcoming Universal Pictures film entitled ‘Bros,’ which is the first gay rom-com from a major Hollywood studio.

The movie will tell the story of Aaron (Macfarlane) and Bobby Lieber (Billy Eichner), and how the two of them figure out their compatibility with one another. ‘Bros’ is directed by Nicholas Stoller, and it is scheduled to be released in the U.S. on September 30.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Macfarlane opened up about his experience after coming out as gay in 2008.

“I can literally remember an agent once saying to me, ‘Superman can’t be gay’—like just straight out,” the 42-year-old actor revealed.

He also continued by admitting about feeling frustrated at times stating,

“seeing other actors and straight guys my age—and I never want to make it about that, but—thinking, Why are they getting [the parts]? Why am I not getting them?”

Furthermore, Macfarlane took on the role of an openly gay man named James in the 2021 Netflix film entitled ‘Single All the Way.’ And to that, he revealed that the bosses behind Hallmark and ‘Bros’ were not happy with his decision.

Despite that, the actor has his heart set on the role, which is why he ended up going for it.

“I had to say yes because there is a part of me that goes, ‘I’ve done a lot of these Hallmark movies where I play a straight man. I’d like to tip the hat to something,'” Macfarlane expressed.

