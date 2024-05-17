Luke Newton Spills the Tea on ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Transformation

‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 is set to show the transformation of Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), which showrunner Jess Brownell noted is not only focused on physical changes, but more so on the beloved character’s inner self.

“We really focused on story and character, glow-up wise. It was definitely about Colin returning with a new sense of confidence, a new sense of swagger,” Brownell told Entertainment Weekly.

Meanwhile, Newton also revealed the things that he did in preparation for Colin’s hunky transformation in the hit show’s highly anticipated third season. According to the actor,

“At the wrap party for season 2, [the head of our] hair and makeup department came up to me and said, ‘Right, you’re next. Grow your hair, grow the sideburns, whatever you think is right, and we’ll see you for your first meeting in a few months.’ I did all that and I had these visions of long, windswept hair. I wanted the sideburns because I loved Anthony’s [Jonathan Bailey] in season 2. He had this clean cut, and it made me feel like he’d grown up a little bit.”

Not to mention, Newton is noted to be heavily involved in shifting Colin’s outfits into a more adult wardrobe, which is dubbed by the internet as “Pirate Colin”.

“I’d done all my prep in terms of what I think he’d been up to and the experiences that he had, and having a sense of a physical transformation when he’s come back,” the 31-year-old English actor further shared about his preparation for Colin after the character’s travel across Europe.

“I wanted him to feel like a man when he returned,” Newton further expressed.

Moreover, the first part of ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 is set to premiere on Netflix on May 16, and part 2 will be released on June 13.

Source: ew.com