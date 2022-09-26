Luke Newton Talks About the Highly Anticipated ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3

The third season of the hit Netflix series ‘Bridgerton’ is currently in production, and stars Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton, and Claudia Jessie made viewers even more excited for it in a recently released video.

Newton, who plays the role of Colin Bridgerton, talked about his character’s relationship with Penelope Featherington, also known as Lady Whistledown, who is played by Coughlan. The 29-year-old English actor explained why that the two characters’ relationship can be frustrating for fans expressing,

“Because [Penelope and Colin] met when they were so young in the cutest way possible. When I was reading the book, it’s such a lovely story the way they met. I think there’s just a lot going on, and he can’t really see what’s going on right in front of him. Which is obviously, for the fans of the show, very frustrating, and they take that frustration out on me sometimes. [Laughs]”

A bit of spoiler incoming…

In the finale of season 2, Eloise Bridgerton, who is played by Jessie discovered that Penelope is Lady Whistledown, and Colin (Newton) also said that he “would never dream of courting Penelope Featherington,” which is why it is mostly likely to be expected that the third season will be a bit chaotic for the two characters’ relationship.

Coughlan also gave a cryptic tease for the upcoming ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3, wherein she read an excerpt from the first episode’s script, which you can watch in their Portrait Challenge video!

