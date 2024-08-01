Lulu Krystals Talks ‘Camp Wannakiki,’ Denver Drag, & Signature Pickles

Beloved Denver-based drag artist Lulu Krystals, who has been entertaining audiences for years with her sharp wit, vibrant performances, and knack for turning cucumbers into culinary gold, is bringing Mile High pride to the reality competition series, Camp Wannakiki.

Now in its sixth season and streaming on OUTtv, Camp Wannakiki is renowned for its unique format that combines the spirit of summer camp with the glamour of drag. Contestants are put through a series of camp-oriented challenges, from talent shows to canoe races, all while living together in a rustic setting and testing every aspect of each competitor’s drag repertoire.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to join the cast of ‘Camp Wannakiki,'” Krystals exclaims. “This show is all about embracing fun, fierceness, and fabulousness – everything I love!”

Promising to be a fan-favorite as she brings her eccentric brand of comedy, creativity, and charisma to the campgrounds, Krystals is the second of her drag family to compete on the show. Her drag mother, Dixie Krystals, was featured last season.

Instinct recently caught up with the queen to talk more about her experience at Camp Wannakiki, as well as why she wanted to be involved with the series, what makes the Denver drag scene so special, and her signature pickles.

Check out the full video interview below.

Lulu Krystals…

Follow Krystals: Facebook | Instagram | TikTok