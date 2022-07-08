Lynda Carter on Anti-Trans Rhetoric: “Leave them alone…”

Recently, a few famous personalities namely, Macy Gray, J.K. Rowling, and Bette Midler made comments, which were perceived to be pushing trans-exclusionary ideas. And as a result, their comments drew criticism online.

During her appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Gray stated, “I will say this, and everybody’s going to hate me, but, as a woman, just because you go change your parts, doesn’t make you a woman. Sorry. If you want me to call you a her, I will, because that’s what you want, but that doesn’t make you a woman just because I call you a her and just because you got a surgery.”

However, the Grammy-winning singer tweeted after her appearance on the show that she has “nothing but love for lgbt+ and transgender communities.”

Soon after, the OG Wonder Woman Lynda Carter spoke out about the matter, and she expressed her support for trans women.

“I cannot think of anything that helps women’s rights less than pinning the blame on trans women. They face so much violence and scrutiny as is. Leave them alone and focus on the real war on women. It’s happening in the courts and legislatures around this country,” the American actress tweeted.

Thoughts?

Source: Entertainment Weekly