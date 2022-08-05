Machine Gun Kelly Slams Homophobe Who Vandalized His Tour Bus

Machine Gun Kelly has been performing in different venues throughout America ever since his tour kicked off in June. In fact, his U.S. concerts are scheduled until mid-August before the Europe leg of his Mainstream Sellout Tour.

Touring across the country to perform is an exciting part of an artist’s job, and there’s no denying that, specially seeing fans after years of not being able to do so due to the pandemic. However, it cannot always be good, and the “Glass House” singer experienced it firsthand when his tour bus, which he likes to call Power Rangers, was vandalized with a homophobic slur and a giant penis.

On Kelly’s red tour bus, a drawing of a penis was spray painted in yellow, and written opposite it was a homophobic slur saying, “Rap Devil Fa***t.” The vandalism was reportedly found on Thursday morning before the bus made its way to the CHI Health Center, which was its destination venue.

In the afternoon of the same day, the 32-year-old rapper addressed the incident and slammed the person who vandalized his tour bus saying,

“You’re so dumb. You spray painted a bus thinking it was my bus, wrong bus, you f**king idiot. Do the first part of the crime right. I was by the buses until 4:30 in the morning, which means you waited until 5 a.m. to spray paint a d*ck. [Laughs] You could have been at home, cuddling with your partner, doing something, but instead ‘Goddammit I just wish he could go to his hotel room so could spray paint this dick.’ Oh my god, they washed off before I even saw it, aren’t you sad. I’m still in bed, I didn’t even get to enjoy it. You suck.”

According to the police, the spray paint didn’t do any permanent damage to the tour bus because it was easily removed. Kelly has multiple buses for the tour, and based on his statement, the red one, which was vandalized, was apparently not his personal bus.

Source: cinemablend.com