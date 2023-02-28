‘Made in Chelsea’ Star Ollie Locke and Husband Are Now Expecting Twins

Ollie Locke and husband Gareth recently posted a heartfelt video, sharing the great news that they are now expecting twins via a surrogate!

The couple have been trying for three years now, and their family is finally growing. <3 In the video, clips of the couple are flashed, followed by a pregnancy test. They then go on a video call with their surrogate, who shows them a scan of the twins.

A clip of the actual baby scan is also included in the video, which shows the twins moving in the womb. On the caption, the 35-year-old ‘Made in Chelsea’ star wrote:

“We are beyond delighted to finally be able to share the news that we are expecting twin baby Locke-Locke’s into the world this summer!”

He continued,

“You have all been so wonderful throughout the last 3 years of us trying to have a family and we promise to share every step of this adventure with you all. For all those on their own journey to become parents we are with you and sending all the baby dust your way!”

Furthermore, Locke thanked their amazing surrogate, expressing:

“Thank you to our sensational surrogate @bex7ward for being the most incredible human, the love we have for you and your family is just another level! Xx”

You can watch the couple’s heartfelt video here:

Congratulations to the couple, Ollie and Gareth! <3

Source: dailymail.co.uk