‘Made With Love By Tom Daley’ Knit Nits Available Now

Olympic champion Tom Daley has capitalized on his knitting passion and turned it into a business. People magazine has reported that,

“the Olympic diving gold medalist has launched a line of knit nits through his website Made With Love By Tom Daley, after he and his knitting needles went viral at the Tokyo Olympics in August.”

Daley, brings his followers along for the creation of each new product sold on the website in the captions of the Instagram photos he posts,

“KNIT HATS • • This was the first time I ever made a hat! I made a little one for Robbie (it ended up being too little lol) and one for @dlanceblack/” “This was my first cardigan I have crocheted for Robbie! It’s a little bit big for him, but I wanted to make sure it fit him and not be too small! I used a YouTube tutorial by @simona_crochet.” I used chunky yarn from @westyorkshirespinners. “FINISHED THE DRESS I WAS MAKING YESTERDAY! • • I’ve been making lots of things for little girls recently. It’s been so fun to learn new things and new techniques! (This isn’t for the couple that I have been making other things for @samueldaley93 @mrscaseydaley ) It seems that most of the people I know are having little girls • • This pattern was by @woolywonderscrochet and I followed the YouTube tutorial “How to crochet an EASY lace baby dress” it was very easy to follow!”

In August, Tom Daley went viral at the Olympics for knitting. Instinct magazine reported that,

“During the pandemic in 2020, Daley took up knitting and went viral for the cardigan he knitted during his downtime at the Tokyo Games. The 27-year-old diver showed off the finished cardigan in a video for his knitting Instagram account, Made with Love by Tom Daley.”

In a behind the scenes video clip, Daley spoke about his love for knitting,

“As a lot of you know by now, I am completely knitting-obsessed. From calming the minds to a new hobby, there’s something in knitting for everyone. And I’ve created these kits to help encourage people to pick up knitting, pick up your needles, learn the basics, have fun and fall in love with it, all at the same time. Whether you’re making things for yourself or gifts for other people, just come and thread the love with me.”

The collection is available for purchase now at Made with Love by Tom Daley.

