Madison Cawthorn & His Male “Scheduler” Are Shown Canoodling on Video

A week after North Carolina Congressman Madison Cawthorn was revealed to have cavorted in women’s clothing (and caught on camera) and days after he was caught (once again) with a loaded weapon in a North Carolina airport, the freshman Congressman’s week just got significantly worse. Several days ago, an ethics complaint was filed against Cawthorn, stating that he had “not properly filed House financial disclosures regarding gifts and loans to Mr. Stephen L. Smith” (a young man who works as Cawthorn’s scheduler, and according to the complaint, currently lives with Cawthorn). Following the filing of the complaint, a video was posted onto MeidasTouch.com’s Twitter account (below) showing Cawthorn saying “I feel the passion and desire, and would like to see a naked body beneath my hands,” Cawthorn says. The man filming the video then says “Me too. I’d like to see that as well” while turning the camera on himself. Cawthorn is shown laughing, and the other man then films himself putting his hand on the lawmaker’s groin.

The ethics complaint against Congressman Cawthorn is bringing forth one crucial question; who exactly is Stephen Smith? Officially Cawthorn’s “scheduler”, Smith is alleged to have lived with Cawthorn since he initially took office. The filing also states that the men have a “personal relationship between them, separate and apart from the professional relationship of employer and employee”. The two are so close that that Smith has joined Cawthorn and his wife on a 2021 trip to Dubai. Business Insider reports that a Cawthorn rep is calling the complaint against Cawthorn “ridiculous.” “Stephen is his cousin — they’re family”. The rep went on to say “The PAC that filed the complaint did no research.” A 2017 deposition does reference Smith as Cawthorn’s “third cousin once removed,” indicating that Smith was at the time working as a “hospitality professional” at Chick-fil-A, and living with Cawthorn. (Cawthorn and his wife announced plans to divorce a short eight months following the wedding).

Breaking: New leaked video shows GOP Rep. Madison Cawthorn caught on video with male scheduler's hand on his crotch pic.twitter.com/Y8gtGMFdrw — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) April 28, 2022

Cawthorn’s response to both the accusation and the filing has been predictably, voracious. Cawthorn released a detailed video on Instagram, saying in part that the recent accusations have been “ridiculous, salacious lies.” He went on to say that “We’re starting to see this coordinated drip campaign. … It’s where they’re going to drop an attack article every one or two days just to try to kill us with death by 1,000 cuts, and that is really their main strategy,” he emphatically stated, brushing off the “political shenanigans” and going on to say that he is “very confident” his reelection campaign will ultimately, be successful.