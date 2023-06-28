Madonna Intubated In ICU, Treated For ‘Serious Bacterial Infection’

Mega-pop star Madonna was found unresponsive on Saturday and rushed to a New York City hospital where she was treated for a “serious bacterial infection.”

Page Six reports the 64-year-old was “intubated for at least one night before having the tube removed — and she is now alert and recovering.” Madge’s daughter Lourdes Leon was with her during emergency hospital stay.

Madonna rushed to hospital, intubated in ICU after being found unresponsive https://t.co/Xr0bLi0qDE pic.twitter.com/LccoLvgp3O — Page Six (@PageSix) June 28, 2023

In an Instagram message posted on Wednesday, Madonna’s longtime manager Guy Oseary shared with fans that the “Material Girl” singer had “developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several day stay in the ICU.” He added that while Madonna is out of the ICU “she is still under medical care” and that “a full recovery is expected.”

Additionally, he wrote that Madge’s upcoming Celebration tour will be put on pause for the time being with new start dates for the tour and rescheduled shows to be announced. The 84-city tour was expected to launch on July 15 in Vancouver.

