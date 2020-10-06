Madonna ‘Refused’ To Work With David Guetta For A Very Interesting Reason

Madonna is primarily known for her solo efforts over her near 40-year career in the industry however the “Material Girl” has worked with some pretty big names along the way. Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj and Britney Spears are just three that come to mind.

Somebody else that the Michigan native could’ve collaborated with was internationally known DJ David Guetta who has also linked up with many pop icons including Kelly Rowland and Rihanna.

But something allegedly happened between them that caused her to go from hot to not with him in a matter of seconds. He talked about it during an interview on McFly et Carlito’s YouTube channel earlier this week.

David explained that Madonna was keen on working with him after he won a Grammy in 2011 for his remix of her song “Revolver”. This led to their eventual meeting with one another.

“She tells me that she loves this remix and she suggests that I produce her next album. I arrive for lunch,” he said. “We talk about everything – the music, what she wants to do with the album. Super nice. It’s just her and me. Very relaxed, very cool. We have lunch. It’s happening. Very good and you wonder when we start working together.”

Then things took a turn for the worse when he revealed that he is a Scorpio. “Suddenly, she makes a face and she says to me, ‘I’m sorry, we’re not going to be able to work together. It was a pleasure to know you. Goodbye!’” he said. Ouch!

Astrology.com says that Scorpio’s are said to be “devoted, determined, and observant”, but also “suspicious and slow to trust”.

Madonna’s Astrological sign is Leo. Positive traits for Leo’s include being “warm and gentle” but on the flip side can be “inflexible” and “sometimes self-centered”.

She has history with this particular sign though. Bjork, a Scorpio, co-wrote her 1995 song “Bedtime Story” which hit number one on The Billboard Dance Charts. So was it an astrology thing with David or something else?