Madonna Returns To Her Manhattan Roots For NYC Pride

After headlining World Pride in 2019 for the legendary Pier Dance, there is not much left that Madonna could do to help define Pride in New York City. This past Thursday though, The Material Girl herself took to the stage once more, this time at Terminal 5 in New York City. Not only was this Madge’s way of celebrating the community that she so loves (and adores her in return), but it was also a raucous celebration of her brand new remix compilation album, titled Finally Enough Love.

While her catalog is vast, Madonna chose some of her most well known dance anthems to treat the all-star Terminal 25 audience with (guests seen included Zachary Quinto, Ashley Longshore, Jonathan Groff, & Christian Siriano). Madonna joined Tokischa on stage to perform “Hung Up on Tokischa” followed up by a performance with Saucy Santana to a remixed version of his song “Material Gwerll” with new lyrics (and Madonna in a custom suit dress complete with hand-painted Versace pins in pride colors). Madonna’s son David Banda even joined the show on multiple occasions as a dancer, showing that he has the stage presence and charisma that his mother has demonstrated for decades. The evening wrapped up with Madonna, joined by all of the performers, for a stunning and star-studded rendition of “Celebration.”

Madonna at NYC Pride would not have been complete without some equally show stopping drag performers, which was not in short supply that evening. Bob the Drag Queen served as the official MC of the show (complete with hilarious skits that featured sound clips of Madonna’s support of the LGBTQ community throughout her career). Laganja Estranja stunned the crowd with an absolutely epic rendition of “Vogue” where she was joined by ballroom icon Jose Xtravaganza, one of Madonna’s original dancers on the Blond Ambition tour. Violet Chachki (who performed “Justify My Love” during an aerial act on a chair) joined the party, while queens like Pixie Aventura, Gigi Goode (garbed in her best early Madonna wear), Gottmik, and Detox appeared throughout the evening. The event was capped off with touches like a M·A·C Cosmetics VIVA Glam touch up space and Madonna-inspired cocktails (courtesy of Belvedere Vodka) including ‘The Material Girl’ and ‘Into The Groove’.

