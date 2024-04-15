Madonna Shares About Son Rocco Ritchie’s New Art Exhibition

We all know that Madonna is a very busy woman as the entertainment industry’s Queen of Pop. She recently had a night off though, which she spent at an art exhibition by none other than her son Rocco Ritchie.

On April 11, the 65-year-old singer-songwriter shared a series of photos from the event, and she also expressed her happiness for Rocco.

Advertisement

“So happy to have the night off to enjoy my son Rocco’s’s latest collection of paintings called “Pack A Punch” inspired by Muay Thai fighters. So Proud ! ♥️♥️♥️. @miamidesigndistrict,” she wrote on the caption.

Madonna was wearing a three-piece green suit with a white cowgirl hat. Meanwhile, Rocco was sporting a white and royal blue ensemble. Aside from the “Material Girl” singer, her younger son David Banda, daughter Mercy and twins Stella and Estere were also present at the art exhibition, which was held in the Miami Design District.

Advertisement

You can see her full post here:

Moreover, Rocco is Madonna’s son with ex-husband Guy Ritchie, with whom she adopted David. She then adopted Mercy in 2009, as well as twin daughters Stella and Estere in 2017. Not to mention, the Queen of Pop also has a 27-year-old daughter with ex-partner Carlos Leon named Lourdes Leon.

Source: people.com