Madonna’s Ex-Boyfriend is Still a Hot Commodity in 2024

I do my best thinking in the shower. Riddle me why I thought, “what happened to Madonna’s ex-boyfriend from over a decade ago,” while shampooing my hair.

Jesus Luz, now age 37, was already on his way to fame before meeting Madonna in 2008. He kickstarted a modeling career in 2005 and walked the runway in multiple international Fashion Weeks before entering into a romantic relationship with the pop music legend.

Luz, who hails from Brazil, also boasted photo shoots, promotional campaigns and magazine covers with noteworthy brands including Steven Klein and Dolce & Gabbana. This is most likely the reason why he won the ‘Cause You’re Hot’ category at the NewNowNext Awards in 2010.

For most of us, infatuation with this Hispanic hunk ended after his break from Madonna shortly after winning the award mentioned above. So, what is he up to now that we’re almost 15 years past his heyday?

Jesus continues modeling to this day. He’s still a hot commodity in the world of fashion, and with all due respect, he is much more my type now that he’s in his mid-30s. Where can I buy a poster?

Luz also started a career as an acclaimed DJ. He sells out venues on the regular, and many of his remixes are available to stream on Spotify. They’re really not that bad! Let me not forget to mention, he did try his hand at acting intermittently but has not booked a role since the end of the pandemic.

Are you still thirsting after Jesus Luz? Comment and let me know!