‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Drops Channing Tatum’s Steamy Posters

The movie posters of ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ were recently released, and Channing Tatum is looking hot and flirty with Salma Hayek.

After eight years since ‘Magic Mike’s sequel, ‘Magic Mike XXL,’ the final movie of the hit film series will finally premiere in 2023, and a lot of people are very excited for it. The movie posters were shared via an Instagram post, and the caption read:

“Christmas came early. Check out the official posters for Magic Mike’s Last Dance – only in theaters February 10. #MagicMikesLastDance”

The first poster is colored, and it features Tatum and Hayek intensely looking at each other. The second poster, on the other hand, is black and white with the two stars dancing sensually. Both posters have a text in the middle, which reads:

“The Final Tease.”

Aside from Tatum and Hayek, the cast of ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ also includes Ayub Khan Din, Jemelia George, Juliette Motamed, Vicki Pepperdine, Gavin Spokes, Caitlin Gerard, Christopher Bencomo, and Nas Ganev.

Moreover, the ‘Step Up’ actor described the third installation of ‘Magic Mike’ to be “the Super Bowl of stripper movies.” Not to mention, Tatum has a lap dance scene with Hayek, which the actress revealed to be “very physically challenging.”

“It’s very physically challenging. My goodness. You just wait to see. It’s just complicated,” Hayek teased.

‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ is scheduled to premiere in theaters on February 10, 2023. In the meantime, you can watch the trailer here to keep you anticipating for it…

Sources: collider.com, cinemablend.com