Major Arrowverse Characters to Return in ‘The Flash’s Final Season

The 9th and final season of CW’s ‘The Flash’ will be bringing back a couple of major Arrowverse characters, as well as Keiynan Lonsdale who will be reprising his role as Kid Flash or Wally West.

The ‘Love, Simon’ actor recently hinted on his return in the superhero show by posting a GIF of a blue lightning bolt on Twitter.

Aside from Lonsdale, some of the Arrowverse characters that will be reprising their roles include Sendhil Ramamurthy as Bloodwork and David Ramsey as John Diggle. Moreover, ‘The Flash’ executive producer Eric Wallace shared a statement regarding the series’ final season expressing:

“As one of the legacy Arrowverse characters who helped start it all, John Diggle holds a special place in our hearts, as well as the fans. Plus, the commanding presence and commitment to excellence actor/director David Ramsey brings to the screen each-and every time is truly inspiring. So, of course, it was a no-brainer to have Diggle join Team Flash in our final season! So, get ready for a very emotional reunion as John Diggle aka Spartan helps protect Central City alongside Team Flash one, last time.”

Viewers are also curious as to whether or not Stephen Amell will be coming back as Oliver Queen in Season 9, and to that, the Canadian actor responded:

“People ask me if I’m going to come back for The Flash final season. I guess you’re just going to have to watch. Haven’t been asked, but, you know, that’d be fun.”

‘The Flash’s final season is scheduled to premiere on February 8 on The CW in the US and Sky in the UK, and it will consist of 13 episodes.

Sources: digitalspy.com, tvline.com