Makeup Artist’s Video Trolling His “Basic White Sister” Goes Viral

Trolling your siblings can be fun, especially when it is done over TikTok. For John Michael Baker, not only is this true but it has also brought him more followers. On Monday, Baker posted a video to his TikTok called “Welcome to my basic white sister’s home,” where he took the wreath from his sister’s door to wear as a crown and walked around her home reading all of her inspirational quote art.

The video, as of Saturday evening, has almost 5 million views with over 8,000 comments, over 800,000 likes, and 51,000 shares. When someone commented that Baker’s sister was a “Karen,” Baker posted a video refuting that opinion and speaking very highly about his sister.

But Baker wasn’t done trolling his sister. Two days later, he posted a second part to “Welcome to my basic white sister’s home.”

The video showed Baker taking a different wreath from his sister’s front door and, again, wearing it like a crown. Baker read more inspirational quotes and savagely critiqued a piece of décor in his sister’s house.

On Saturday, Baker posted “Welcome to my basic white sister’s home: Part 3” where he found another wreath to wear as a crown and read even more inspirational quotes.

A commenter on the original video issued a challenge to Baker that has all the makings of a future video.

Baker, who is a makeup artist, also has numerous videos on his TikTok account devoted to makeup transformations.

You can find Baker on TikTok under the username @johnmichaelbaker.

Source: John Michael Baker TikTok Account