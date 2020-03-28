‘Making the Cut’ Brings Us Back Our Fix of Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum

Oh, how I have missed Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum. Since their departure from Project Runway in 2018, the Bravo show gained model Karlie Kloss as the new host and Project Runway fourth season winner, Christian Siriano as the mentor to the designers. Don’t get me wrong I love Karlie and Christian in their roles, but I missed Tim Gunn’s acerbic critiques of designers as well as Heidi Klum’s quiet dominance over her fellow judges.

With the premiere of Amazon Prime Video’s Making the Cut, upon the first few minutes, it was a breath of fresh air to see Tim and Heidi back. The first two episodes made their debut on Amazon’s streaming service on Friday, March 27 and they did not disappoint.

There are going to be obvious comparisons between Project Runway and Making the Cut (MTC) but the latter of the two veers in many different ways from the former. While the foundation of Project Runway is present in MTC, designers competing with each other to win the grand prize of money and a mentorship, there is more going on and in different ways. Also, while Project Runway is set in New York City, MTC takes place in birthplace of fashion: Paris, France.

First off, for each challenge, the designers will make two designs. One is a runway piece while the other is an accessible piece. The winner decided by Heidi and the judges (whom I will talk about in a moment) will have their accessible piece be sold on Amazon’s MTC online store. Another difference is the designers do not initially sew their designs. Each designer has their own seamstress who works overnight to turn the designers’ patterns into wearable garments to tailored the next day by the designers. The challenge the designers face with having a seamstress is giving precise instructions on the construction of the garment. In the first episode, it is shown what happens if a designer does not give clear and precise instructions to the seamstress.

The designers are exactly the cast of characters you see on Project Runway. However, you will not be able to help yourself to become invested in a few of the faces. The real stars of the show, though, are the judges.

The judges of Making the Cut are well chosen considering their expertise in the fashion world.

The first judge introduced on the first episode was Joseph Altuzarra, designer and founder of luxury women’s brand, Altuzarra.

Former editor-in-chief of Vogue Paris, Carine Roitfeld was the next judge introduced.

Socialite and founder of the brand House of Harlow 1960, Nicole Richie was introduced as a judge by Heidi.

And finally, the judge that will make this show even more entertaining….

Heidi saved the best for last. Rounding out the panel of judges is legendary supermodel, Naomi Campbell.

Having Naomi on Making the Cut is going to make things very interesting. First of all, I am living for Naomi’s critiques of bad designs and their designers. I am looking forward to her throwing shade each week. Also, her exchange with Nicole Richie during the runway show on the second episode shows the potential of a possible verbal cat fight between Naomi and Nicole.

New episodes of Making the Cut drop on Prime Video every Friday.

What are your thoughts on Amazon’s Making the Cut? Will you be watching every week? Let us know in the comments.

Writer’s Note: This is the opinion of one contributing writer and may not reflect the views of Instinct Magazine itself or fellow contributors.

Source: USA Today, Altuzarra, House of Harlow 1960.