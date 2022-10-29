Maluma Celebrates the Success of “Junio” with a Dance for Fans

Maluma’s latest song “Junio” is reaching milestones after its release, and the Colombian singer is beyond thrilled about it.

In fact, he celebrated its success by posting a video of him dancing in nothing but a towel, and fans are understandably losing it!

As of this writing, the music video for “Junio” has gained 9.3 million views on YouTube. Aside from his latest solo song, the 28-year-old singer also recently collaborated with The Rudeboyz and Adam Levine on the track titled “Ojalá.”

The song is about losing a girl and getting over the heartbreak, and Levine sings the sultry reggaeton song in Spanish for the first time, as per Billboard. “Ojalá” is the The Rudeboyz’s debut single from their forthcoming debut album.

Moving on to some of Maluma’s latest Instagram posts, which prove that he is not only a talented singer and songwriter, but also a certified thirst trapper. 😉

Starting off with a mirror selfie…

We then move on to a shirtless gym photo:

Saving the sexiest for last. 😉

Meanwhile, here are some of his previous ones for a bit of a refresh.

And here’s a video of Maluma teasing his fans with a towel barely hanging around his waist…

You’re welcome. <3

