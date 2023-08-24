Maluma Reveals the Secret to His Viral Thirst Traps

As we probably all know by now, Maluma is not only famous for making hit songs that are perfect to party with, but also for being an expert on dropping thirst traps that set Instagram ablaze…

In a recent interview with E! News, the 29-year-old Colombian rapper reacted to his viral steamy pics. When asked about his secret to a perfect thirst trap, he smiled and silently laughed, then answered:

Advertisement

“I would say, I just enjoy being me. That’s me a hundred percent. I’m real. That’s the things I do every day. But just the days that I show how I am, people, I don’t know, they feel excited about it.”

“But it’s just the way I am. I feel real… It’s not something that I think twice… This is me… I have fun. It’s part of the game, and it’s a nice way to communicate with my fan base, I would say,” Maluma further expressed.

Moreover, he is set to release his upcoming album “Don Juan”, and will also be doing a world tour under the same name. In another interview with ET, the “COCO LOCO” singer revealed that he is introducing the world to his sexy persona, Don Juan, and “taking the game to another level.”

Advertisement

“He is a version of me, a version of Juan Luis, like more mature, like more grounded. I would say more ambitious with bigger goals. All the family thing and the animal stuff, it’s still there. It’s not that I am going to become a douche bag or something like that. I am still a good human being, no worries,” Maluma explained.

Sources: eonline.com, etonline.com