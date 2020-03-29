Maluma Shaves His Head To Celebrate 50 Million Instagram Followers — Pic

Maluma might be the hottest man alive, at least according to some of his millions of fans. The “Felices Los 4” crooner showed off a different side to him when he shaved his head on Saturday, March 28. He did this to celebrate a major social media milestone after his Instagram account his 50 million followers. That’s a lot of thirst, folks.

“50 million followers on Instagram,” he captioned the pic in Spanish along with a bunch of balloon and party emojis. “Health and life my people!” The Colombian-born star looked right into the camera with his new haircut and a glass of wine amid a sunny background. And yes… he looked just as smoking hot as he did when he had hair.

He sported some major blonde ‘do only two days ago before it was all chopped off. BUT WAIT! It gets even better.

Maluma danced shirtless with said blonde hair in nothing but a pair of very revealing shorts with his equally as handsome friend. Woof to all three indeed.

So what’s the verdict, Instinct Magazine followers. Are we digging Maluma with hair or freshly buzzed?