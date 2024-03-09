Maluma Spills the Tea About Wanting to Be Your DADDY

Maluma has spent the past decade living the high life, where he partied in V.I.P. clubs and had “crazy” sexcapades.

Not to mention, he’s also had last-minute trips to Miami, where he was “living hard” by “drinking a lot and spending a lot of time with women,” as per Playgirl. At the time, the Colombian singer-songwriter was still “pretty young”, and he has since entered a different era in his life.

Advertisement

“I was living a moment that I dreamt about. But if you really think about it, it’s not a healthy life or a way to celebrate your success. I just got tired of feeling like nothing of this craziness was myself,” he told the outlet.

Now, Maluma and his girlfriend Susana Gómez are expecting a baby girl whom they named Paris. His partner Gómez is an architect and designer, and he noted that she is very supportive of his celebrity lifestyle.

“Like she was super happy about me doing the [Playgirl] cover. She was like, ‘No way! I love it. You’re going to show the world that you’re stronger than ever. That you’re the best version right now. You’re showing the world that you’re killing it,’” the 30-year-old sex icon shared.

Somewhere along the interview, he also mentioned that being a soon-to-be father doesn’t mean that he’s going to stray from his sexy image. In fact, the outlet noted that Maluma hopes for his “sex symbol” status to have a positive effect on how Paris views her sexuality and bodily autonomy when the time comes.

Advertisement

Moreover, he shared how important his family is to him, expressing:

“[My family] is the best thing to happen in my life, so I want to travel with them and create new memories together.”

Aside from the interview, Maluma also did a steamy photoshoot with Playgirl, and below are his V raunchy pics:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Source: playgirl.com