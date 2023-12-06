Maluma Teases Fans After the Shower in Latest Sexy Pics on Instagram

Maluma has done it yet again — drop a series of thirst traps that left his Instagram followers in shambles and thirsting for more because they’re that HOT…

The 29-year-old Colombian singer posted six post-shower photos, and they are undeniably very raunchy. On the caption, he simply wrote:

“X siempre Dirty Boy,” followed by a purple devil emoji with a cheeky smile.

The caption translates to “X always Dirty Boy” in English, which may be referring to the shower he just took, or possibly referring to his 2015 album Pretty Boy, Dirty Boy. In the first photo, Maluma teases fans, as he posed mid-taking off the towel around his waist while looking intensely at the camera.

He then shared a few shirtless selfies, showing off his grown facial hair. Let’s not forget how he also dropped a couple of pics of his toned and tattooed body with the towel hanging dangerously loose around his waist.

In fact, one close-up body shot shows a glimpse of his bottom… There may or may not be people who zoomed in the photos, but we’re not judging. 😉 Now dropping some of his fans’ thirst comments here:

“which one of you zoomed in?,” @mikeesgram asked.

“Don’t be shy drop the towel,” @lamontodum wrote.

Another comment by @jorgecyrus also translates to:

“Now the one who needs a cold shower is me,” followed by a red heart emoji.

And on that note, here are Maluma’s latest V steamy post-shower thirst traps…

Source: menshealth.com