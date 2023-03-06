Man Candy: Beach Birthdays, Mountain Men, And Furry Friends

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week starting with Shade Andrew, who got dressed to bust some moves:

AHS: NYC’s ‘Big Daddy’ Matthew Bishop celebrated Rodiney Santiago’s birthday:

…while Maluma wined it up on Miami Beach (swipe for refreshment):

Wrestling champ Chris Bednarik says calm is his super power:

“Life moves pretty fast” but Pierre Vuala knows how to slow down:

Noah Gao was feeling Phuket:

Pierre and Nick celebrated six years since they fell for each other:

Marven snapped his first selfie at his new pad:

Ashley celebrated nine years living as his authentic, sexy self:

Nathan describes his flat, hard abs as “coming in decently???”

Ma~leek ‘bummed’ around Sydney’s WorldPride…

…while Stephen Pennells joined 50,000 LGBTQ folks for a Pride march across Sydney’s Harbour Bridge as part of the WorldPride celebrations. (Swipe right for more pics).

Matt Lister got dressed up for cruise party, but wasn’t sure if he was a bunny or a sheep:

Sterling Walker loves himself some mountains:

Former Olympian Brett Morse calls it – “Fluffy for the win!”

Marek was feeling perfect in pink:

Chris Salvatore’s fur baby Bobby was giving out fresh kisses:

Gymnast Arthur Nory swears he doesn’t like glitter:

Daniel is the nizzle with the shizzle in the cupcake kabam: