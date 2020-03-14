Man Flipping Sanitary Products Blocked By Amazon

In Hilarious Irony, A Man Trying To Sell 17,000 Hand Sanitizers For $70 Each Is Halted By Amazon Marketplace

COVID-19 AKA Coronavirus is really starting to make everyone panic. While conspiracy theories have risen to the top of social media, no one can deny that the virus is no longer political: Both conservative and liberal media are reporting the same information. Working in the entertainment world in Hollywood, we’ve already seen multiple agencies declare a mandatory work from home period – all set to begin on Monday, March 16th and lasting until Monday, March 30th in an effort to separate persons to prevent the risk of spreading the virus. Most reports admit almost everyone besides high risk patients will recover. However, if everyone in a particular area gets the virus our healthcare system will be overrun, and insanity will then ensue. The virus has taken over the globe: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are infected, all sports seasons have been suspended or postponed, and any large social gathering, like Coachella or LA’s Gay Pride, has been pushed to October. Living in a large city like Los Angeles, it’s safe to say people are in a full-blown panic. With most employers shutting down for the two weeks, grocery stores have been ransacked as people stock up for the apocalypse. If you’re trying to find toilet paper, hand sanitizers, disinfectant wipes, face masks, or other sanitary products in stores – you’re likely out of luck. If you’re someone trying to find them online from third-party sellers, you’re also barking up the wrong tree.

According to The Daily Wire, Matt Colvin and his brother took it upon themselves to purchase face masks, hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes, and other sanitary products in bulk a few weeks ago as the Coronavirus threat was looming. Supplies like the ones mentioned are obviously going to come in handy during the current pandemic we’re in – so the brothers traveled store to store across thirteen hundred miles with a U-Haul purchasing as much as they could. Why? They planned to resell the items on Amazon or Ebay. Already, Colvin was able to sell three hundred single bottles of hand sanitizer for up to $70 each. In a hilarious turn of events, Amazon has blocked Colvin from selling his flipped products for his own profit. Now, he’s complaining: He was on track to putting his family in a good place financially, and now he doesn’t know what to do with all of these products he’s unable to sell. His “get rich quick” scheme blew up in his face, rightfully so as he clearly was taking advantage of supply-and-demand while trying to make money during the Corona-quarantine. Colvin also states he: “[Doesn’t] to be in a situation where I make the front page of the news for being that guy who hoarded 20,000 bottles of sanitizer that I’m selling for 20 times what they cost me.” Ebay has also blocked people who are price gouging pandemic supplies. After Colvin’s story went viral, he has decided to donate the supplies to those who need it. Where’s that Nelson Muntz ‘Ha-Ha’ gif when you need it?

With everyone being in a panic and most large cities going into quarantine, let’s hope we can all have a little bit of humanity left. While reselling necessary products is a great, sinister way to gain some monetary help as some may not be working – it’s really not the best step forward for society. As a potential quarantine looms – are you fully prepared for it?

H/T: The Daily Wire