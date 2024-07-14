Manu Rios’ Intense Outdoor Workout: Get Inspired to Sweat

Just when you thought your Sunday morning couldn’t get any hotter, Manu Rios drops a workout video that has us all reaching for our gym shoes—and maybe a fan. The “Elite” star teamed up with his trainer Juancar Gimeno for an outdoor session that was as intense as it was inspiring.

In the video, Manu looks like he’s having the time of his life, breaking a sweat under the sun, and let’s just say, his body is giving us all the motivation we need to at least think about exercising. Seriously, those abs are like a motivational speech on their own.

As Manu powers through his workout, it’s clear he’s not just acting like he’s into fitness. This guy is committed. And, honestly, if working out means we can look half as good as Manu, sign us up! Juancar Gimeno, we salute you for your dedication to keeping our screens filled with this much-needed eye candy.

But let’s get real for a second: Watching Manu crush his workout is the perfect inspiration for all of us to get moving. So, here’s a cheeky little challenge: why not use this as your Sunday motivation to squeeze in a workout? Whether it’s a jog, some yoga, or even just a few jumping jacks, let’s channel our inner Manu Rios and get our sweat on.

Because if Manu can make it look this good, we can at least try, right? Plus, who knows, maybe Juancar will notice our dedication and give us a shoutout. Or, you know, maybe we’ll just feel a bit better about that brunch we’re about to dive into. Either way, it’s a win-win.

Happy Sunday, everyone! Now go out there and make Manu proud. Or at least scroll through his Instagram for a little extra motivation. It counts as cardio, right?