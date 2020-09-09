Small Town, Big Heart: Super Cute Manuel Alvarado is Our Latest Instinct Hottie

Studly, smart with a heart of gold. Sign us up! All-around sweetheart Manuel Alvarado is our newest Instinct Hottie.

Guys based in small towns are sort of a hidden gem in the gay community. Manuel hails from the Lehigh Valley area of Pennsylvania (a great place to visit FYI) where he spends his time as a medical sales rep and per diem Surgical Technologist. I don’t think any of us would mind having him show up at our door with his, um, tools and stuff (bad pun but you get the gist).

He’s also a proud father and amateur bodybuilder who from the looks of it can barely contain his chiseled body underneath all those scrubs. Woof indeed.

Get to know more about him below.

What do you think is the most attractive part about yourself?

I have a pretty dry sense of humor. People that know me best know to listen to the things that I either say quickly or under my breath for a good laugh. Takes a bit to get used to my sense of humor, but I can make you laugh a lot once we’re on the same wavelength.

What do you find guys compliment on you the most, physically?

Arms and chest. Doesn’t help that I’m almost always in sleeveless shirts.

What, to you, defines sexy in another man?

A man that takes care of himself, has confidence and has a compassionate heart. Whenever I see a man happily playing with his kids or dog, I just melt.

What is your proudest moment so far in your life in being an openly gay man?

Watching my daughter graduate from High School. Looking forward to seeing her finish college.

What haven’t you accomplished, personally or professionally, that you are wanting to do in the next 2-3 years?

I would like to try my hand at a bodybuilding competition. I’ve just never felt “stage ready”, but it’s an experience I’d like to have at least once.

Have you found love? If so what is the best part of your relationship and what do you love most in your partner(s)?

Haven’t found “put a ring on it” love, but thankfully I’ve found amazing friends that I genuinely feel I can count on and that have my back at any time. Also ones that aren’t afraid to call me out on my BS and force me to face the not-so-great facets of myself.

Rapid fire question time:

Favorite movie?

Blackhawk Down and Spaceballs.

Biggest celebrity crush right now?

Henry Cavill. Sweet Lord Jesus, give me strength.

Favorite cheat meal or snack that you can’t get enough of

Ice Cream. I LOVE it.

If you’re stuck on an island for eternity, what CD do you want to have there with you?

The Greatest Showman soundtrack. So many good songs!

What does it mean to be featured as our Hottie of the Week for you?

Very unexpected and very humbled by the opportunity. Thank you so much.