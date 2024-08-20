Marcus Dunstan & Jade Pettyjohn Talk ‘#AMFAD All My Friends Are Dead’

After a successful premiere at the 2024 Tribeca Film Festival, #AMFAD All My Friends Are Dead is now playing in select theaters, on digital, and on demand.

The comedic slasher film stars Jade Pettyjohn and Jojo Siwa, and follows a group of tight-knit college friends who manage to snag an incredible deal on an Airbnb rental for the year’s most prominent music festival. However, their weekend takes a deadly turn when members of the group start getting killed off. As they investigate the mysterious murders, they come to realize that each death is linked to one of the seven deadly sins.

Advertisement

According to Pettyjohn, she couldn’t pass up the opportunity to be involved with this project.

“I remember receiving the script for #AMFAD, and I was immediately hooked,” she exclaims. “This was the first script I read in a very long time where I couldn’t guess what would end up happening.”

Advertisement

Additional cast members include Jennifer Ens, Justin Derickson, Michaella Russell, Ali Fumiko Whitney, Julian Haig, and Cardi Wong.

#AMFAD was directed by Marcus Dunstan, who is no stranger to the realm of slashers or gory horror. Having previously worked on Feast, The Collector, and the Saw franchise, #AMFAD presented the filmmaker a chance to play with the horror movie formula, especially through the prism of social media and influencer culture. In creating an idea of how social media offers a blank canvas for identity and reinvention, Dunstan breaks down his approach by portraying Gen-Z attitudes, avoiding repetition in kill scenes, and his first on-set experience with an intimacy coach.

Advertisement

Instinct recently caught up with Dunstan and Pettyjohn to talk more about the film and their ultimate visions, as well as what it was like to collaborate with each other, queer themes to be on the lookout for, and their undying love for the horror genre.

Advertisement

Check out the full video interviews below.

Jade Pettyjohn (Sarah)…

Marcus Dunstan (Director)…