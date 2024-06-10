Maren Morris Comes Out as Bisexual During Pride Month

In celebration of LGBTQ+ Pride Month, the 34-year-old country star and our “Shero’ took to social media on Sunday, June 9, to reveal she identifies as bisexual.

“Happy to be the B in LGBTQ+,” Morris wrote, sharing photos of herself holding Pride flags during her recent RSVP Redux Tour stop in Phoenix. “Happy Pride.”

Morris’ representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment. In October 2023, the “My Church” singer-songwriter filed for divorce from her husband of five years, Ryan Hurd, citing irreconcilable differences. The couple, who share a 4-year-old son named Hayes, finalized their divorce in January 2024.

Morris has long been a vocal advocate for the LGBTQ+ community. In a June 2023 interview with Billboard, she spoke out against the more than 450 anti-LGBTQ+ bills being considered at various state levels in the U.S.

“The fact is, they don’t have solutions for actual problems — this is their niche thing that they get to go off on,” she said about politicians pushing anti-drag legislation.

Happy Pride!