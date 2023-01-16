Maren Morris Expresses Her Apology for Country Music’s Homophobia

Maren Morris recently appeared in ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 15 as this week’s guest judge, and she opened up about her sentiments on country music’s relationship with the LGBTQ+ community.

The 32-year-old singer-songwriter acknowledged the country music industry’s homophobic attitude, and she personally apologized, as she mentioned that her music was rooted from the country genre.

“Coming from country music and its relationship with LGBTQ+ members, I just want to say I’m sorry,” she stated.

Morris further expressed her love for the LGBTQ+ community saying,

“And I love you guys for making me feel like a brave voice in country music. So, I just thank you guys so much for inspiring me.”

The ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ contestants praised “The Middle” singer for being an outspoken LGBTQ+ ally, and to that she joked:

“I’m gonna cry, I need to go.”

Aside from her recent guest judge appearance on the reality TV series, she has also frequently used her platform to speak up about homophobic behaviors in the past. For instance, she subtly called out Candace Cameron Bure in November after the ‘Full House’ actress said that her new partnership with the Great American Family network will “keep traditional marriage at the core.”

Morris expressed her thoughts about it on an Instagram comment, referring to Bure’s character in ‘Full House’ and ‘Fuller House.’

“Make DJ [Tanner] gay again,” she wrote.

Moreover, the singer previously told People that she “didn’t start making music to become an activist.” However, she was inspired to be outspoken against homophobic behavior after “seeing the inequality in the genre I happened to come up in.”

