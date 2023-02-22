Margaret Cho Talks Upcoming ‘Live and LIVID’ Tour & More

A pioneer amongst women in comedy, Margaret Cho doesn’t take anything for granted as she continues to tackle difficult subjects such as addiction, abuse, activism, and Asian representation with sensitivity and razor sharp insight.

Performing since the age of 14, telling jokes in a club next to her parents’ bookstore on Polk Street in her hometown of San Francisco, Cho has opened many doors for Asian-American and LGBTQ entertainers. Not only has she gained a legion of fans from her hilarious and raw stand-up, but also from a slew of acting projects including All-American Girl, Drop Dead Diva, The Flight Attendant, and last year’s groundbreaking LGBTQ film Fire Island.

With so much success in her artistic life, Cho was named one of Rolling Stone‘s “50 Best Stand-Up Comics of All Time,” while CNN chose her as one of the “50 People Who Changed American Comedy” and Vogue honored her as one of the “9 Best Female Comedians of All Time.”

However, no matter how much Cho accomplishes, she has never turned away from causes that are important to her: anti-racism, anti-bullying, fighting for the homeless, and championing for LGBTQ rights.

On March 1, Cho will kick off her brand-new Live and LIVID tour, which will debut in Telluride, Colorado and hit 19 cities across the country. Instinct sat down with the comedy legend to talk more about the tour, as well as how her comedy journey began, cancel culture, other projects, and more.

Check out the full video interview below, and click HERE to purchase tickets for Live and LIVID.

