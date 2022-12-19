Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling Hang With A List Hollywood Stars Including

The Barbie teaser trailer has already blown the roof off the internet racking up millions of views in the past three days. Are people really buying a ticket to the Avatar sequel to see the trailer? That might be an urban legend, but never underestimate fandom!

Besides stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling we got to wondering who else is gonna show up in the highly-anticipated Greta Gerwig-directed live-action movie.

me walking into the Barbie movie screening on july 21st 2023 pic.twitter.com/2g2F2w7peV — kemble ☽ 🎗 (@miffyfollows) December 16, 2022</blockquote

According to People,

“Narration by Helen Mirren in the trailer (which is done in the style of the iconic 2001: A Space Odyssey) explains how Barbie changed the landscape for toys when children played mostly with baby dolls beforehand. Robbie, as Barbie, winks at the camera before fans see quick glimpses of the colorful film.”

Besides Simu Liu and Issa Rae who appear in the teaser trailer, Barbie’s world will include four powerhouses of the Hollywood elite: Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, and America Ferrera. Twitter is already blowing up with the “_____ of tickets to the Barbie movie please.”

six tickets for the barbie movie pic.twitter.com/GtIsBUk2vg — lady sif’s pr manager (@astralthor) December 19, 2022

three tickets to the barbie movie please pic.twitter.com/jXHpudTwAm — ً (@howimetyourmilf) December 19, 2022

“three tickets to the barbie movie, please” pic.twitter.com/GJFubpmCXe — twilight renaissance | fanpage (@twilightreborn) December 16, 2022

Five tickets for the Barbie movie pic.twitter.com/DCv6dJgIsM — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) December 16, 2022

Have you watched the trailer yet? How many times, be honest! Three for me so far.

