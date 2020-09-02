Mariah Carey Partners With Apple TV+ To Present “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special”

If there is ever a year that we need Mariah Carey to help ring in the holiday season in a bit of a different way, it’s this one. Apple clearly feels the same way. and as Carey’s iconic holiday anthem “All I Want For Christmas Is You” celebrates its 25th Anniversary, Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special is premiering on AppleTV the following day.

Including everything from dancing to animation, Carey touches on some of the key points that have turned The Elusive Chanteuse into a global superstar, all of which will be driven by a “universally heartwarming story” that is meant to bring the world together. Of course, Carey will be bringing some friends along to celebrate the holidays, with a star studded guest lineup on tap to contribute to a “magical holiday journey to enliven the Christmas spirit around the world.”

Carey will serve as an executive producer on the holiday special, in partnership with Done + Dusted, known for “The Disney Family Singalong” and “The Little Mermaid Live.” It will be directed by Hamish Hamilton, who has worked on the London Olympics opening and closing ceremonies and Roman Coppola, known for “Moonrise Kingdom”

