Marjorie Taylor Greene’s War on The Equality Act

by
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene puts up a transphobic sign outside her office in retaliation to Rep. Marie Newman, who is right across from Greene, putting up a trans pride flag outside her office. (Photo Credit: Screenshot of video via Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Official Twitter Page)

After being stripped of her committee assignments, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, the newly elected congresswoman from Georgia, is waging a war against H.R. 5- the Equality Act.  Sponsored by Rhode Island Congressman David Cicilline on February 18, the Equality Act is a bill to prohibit discrimination based on sex, sexual orientation, and gender identity.

A few days after the bill was introduced Greene went on her Twitter account to attack the Equality Act. Greene wrote:

The so-called Equality Act is evil. Disguised as LGBT rights, it expands governmental regulatory reach that destroys women’s rights, religious rights, and rights of the unborn. It is a direct attack on God’s creation, He created us male and female.

Our daughters will no longer have the right to privacy in their bathrooms, locker rooms, playing fields, and even TSA pat-downs if a male TSA agent “identifies” as a woman. Men who dress and think they are women will have rights over all real girls and women.

“If you perform a mastectomy in the case of breast cancer, you will have to perform one on the teenage girl identifying as a boy. All in the name of equality… The act treats any refusal to offer abortion as “pregnancy” discrimination.” Doctors & Nurses will have no choice.

Just to make myself clear, I WILL BE VOTING NO TO THE DISGUSTING, IMMORAL, AND EVIL Equality Act!!! It has nothing to do with stopping discrimination against the LGBT community, that could be done easily without this. It has everything to do with attacking God & believers.

On February 23, Greene filed three “America First” Amendments for the Equality Act: Protect Women in Sports Amendment, Exempting Churches from “Equality” Act Amendment, and Religious Freedom Preservation Amendment. 

In a press release, Greene explained her reasoning for the amendments:

“I’ve introduced these amendments to the so-called ‘Equality’ Act in order to stop this Democrat attack on girls, churches, and believers.”

That same day, Greene spoke on the floor of the House of Representatives pleading for her fellow representatives to vote no on the Equality Act as well as questioning if the Equality Act protects pedophiles in a tweet.

On February 24, the House was scheduled to vote on the Equality Act, but before they could Greene called for a motion to adjourn stating her reason as “to give every member of Congress time to rethink destroying women’s rights and women’s sports and religious freedom.”

Greene’s Congressional colleagues, Representatives Ted Lieu and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez admonished Greene for wasting time.

Greene’s motion to adjourn failed with a vote of 214 against and 202 for

Greene also tweeted a response to Representative Marie Newman’s passionate speech on why she was voting yes on the Equality Act.  Newman mentioned in her speech that her daughter was transgender and Greene, in her tweet, intentionally misgendered Newman’s daughter:

Newman, whose office is right across from Greene’s, tweeted a video of herself putting a trans pride flag outside of her office door.

A few hours later, Greene put up a sign stating, “There are two genders: MALE & FEMALE ‘Trust the science!’” outside her office door in retaliation…

Another colleague, Adam Kinzinger, who is Republican as well, called out Greene for her retaliation.

Meanwhile, the House is set to vote on the Equality Act on Thursday, February 25, with debate beginning around noon.

Sources: NPR, congress.gov, Marjorie Taylor Greene Official Twitter Page, Marjorie Taylor Greene Official Congressional Webpage, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Official Twitter Page, C-SPAN, Joe.My.God

 

 

