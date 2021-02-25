Marjorie Taylor Greene’s War on The Equality Act

After being stripped of her committee assignments, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, the newly elected congresswoman from Georgia, is waging a war against H.R. 5- the Equality Act. Sponsored by Rhode Island Congressman David Cicilline on February 18, the Equality Act is a bill to prohibit discrimination based on sex, sexual orientation, and gender identity.

A few days after the bill was introduced Greene went on her Twitter account to attack the Equality Act. Greene wrote:

The so-called Equality Act is evil. Disguised as LGBT rights, it expands governmental regulatory reach that destroys women’s rights, religious rights, and rights of the unborn. It is a direct attack on God’s creation, He created us male and female. Our daughters will no longer have the right to privacy in their bathrooms, locker rooms, playing fields, and even TSA pat-downs if a male TSA agent “identifies” as a woman. Men who dress and think they are women will have rights over all real girls and women. “If you perform a mastectomy in the case of breast cancer, you will have to perform one on the teenage girl identifying as a boy. All in the name of equality… The act treats any refusal to offer abortion as “pregnancy” discrimination.” Doctors & Nurses will have no choice. Just to make myself clear, I WILL BE VOTING NO TO THE DISGUSTING, IMMORAL, AND EVIL Equality Act!!! It has nothing to do with stopping discrimination against the LGBT community, that could be done easily without this. It has everything to do with attacking God & believers.

On February 23, Greene filed three “America First” Amendments for the Equality Act: Protect Women in Sports Amendment, Exempting Churches from “Equality” Act Amendment, and Religious Freedom Preservation Amendment.

In a press release, Greene explained her reasoning for the amendments:

“I’ve introduced these amendments to the so-called ‘Equality’ Act in order to stop this Democrat attack on girls, churches, and believers.”

That same day, Greene spoke on the floor of the House of Representatives pleading for her fellow representatives to vote no on the Equality Act as well as questioning if the Equality Act protects pedophiles in a tweet.

The Democrats' so-called “Equality” Act is an attack on God's creation. Today, I rose in OPPOSITION. pic.twitter.com/e6qP1qTT8j — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) February 23, 2021

The Equality Act puts sexual and gender identity above all rights and anyone who goes against it is considered discriminating. Does the #EqualityAct protect pedophiles? Would it protect John Weaver’s from @ProjectLincoln desire for underage boys? — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 24, 2021

On February 24, the House was scheduled to vote on the Equality Act, but before they could Greene called for a motion to adjourn stating her reason as “to give every member of Congress time to rethink destroying women’s rights and women’s sports and religious freedom.”

Today, I rose in defense of women, girls, and children. The so-called “Equality” Act needs to be struck down. This is about women’s and girls’ rights. I ask everyone to please pause, consider the ramifications, and VOTE NO on the so-called “Equality” Act. pic.twitter.com/v2jjzru8L6 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) February 24, 2021

Greene’s Congressional colleagues, Representatives Ted Lieu and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez admonished Greene for wasting time.

Dear Rep @mtgreenee: Congratulations on making your first random motion to adjourn! Can you feel the power? You get to force all Members to show up on the floor. The downside of course is that it’s a waste of time and taxpayers money for us to vote on stupid, nonsensical motions. — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) February 24, 2021

We’re gonna pass the #EqualityAct today, protect our LGBTQ+ family and make the world a little bit better. 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ Nothing is going to stop that. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 24, 2021

Greene’s motion to adjourn failed with a vote of 214 against and 202 for.

Greene also tweeted a response to Representative Marie Newman’s passionate speech on why she was voting yes on the Equality Act. Newman mentioned in her speech that her daughter was transgender and Greene, in her tweet, intentionally misgendered Newman’s daughter:

As mothers, we all love and support our children. But your biological son does NOT belong in my daughters’ bathrooms, locker rooms, and sports teams. https://t.co/ex0LXGHAew — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 24, 2021

Newman, whose office is right across from Greene’s, tweeted a video of herself putting a trans pride flag outside of her office door.

Our neighbor, @RepMTG, tried to block the Equality Act because she believes prohibiting discrimination against trans Americans is “disgusting, immoral, and evil.” Thought we’d put up our Transgender flag so she can look at it every time she opens her door 😉🏳️‍⚧️ pic.twitter.com/dV8FatQFnx — Congresswoman Marie Newman (@RepMarieNewman) February 24, 2021

A few hours later, Greene put up a sign stating, “There are two genders: MALE & FEMALE ‘Trust the science!’” outside her office door in retaliation…

Our neighbor, @RepMarieNewman, wants to pass the so-called "Equality" Act to destroy women’s rights and religious freedoms. Thought we’d put up ours so she can look at it every time she opens her door 😉🇺🇸 https://t.co/7joKpTh6Dc pic.twitter.com/aBGRSiIF6X — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) February 24, 2021

Another colleague, Adam Kinzinger, who is Republican as well, called out Greene for her retaliation.

This is sad and I’m sorry this happened. Rep. Newmans daughter is transgender, and this video and tweet represents the hate and fame driven politics of self-promotion at all evil costs. This garbage must end, in order to #RestoreOurGOP https://t.co/gcPZ5Cu7Vr — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) February 25, 2021

Meanwhile, the House is set to vote on the Equality Act on Thursday, February 25, with debate beginning around noon.

Sources: NPR, congress.gov, Marjorie Taylor Greene Official Twitter Page, Marjorie Taylor Greene Official Congressional Webpage, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Official Twitter Page, C-SPAN, Joe.My.God