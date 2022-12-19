Markle V. Jeremy Clarkson?! Meghan: 1 Clarkson: 0

What is it with old, white, straight British broadcasters and their over-the-top hatred of Meghan Markle. First, there was Piers Morgan. Now, we have Jeremy Clarkson. The 62-year-old Top Gear host is finding himself in a heap of hot water after writing an op-ed column for The Sun, which has since been taken down, eviscerating the Duchess of Sussex and receiving a whopping 6,000 complaints.

At one point Clarkson compares Markle to Cersei Lannister, a character from Game of Thrones. Even his daughter tweeted her disapproval saying,

“I want to make it very clear that I stand against everything my dad wrote about Meghan Markle.”

Johnson did backtrack and with his tail between his legs put out a tweet apologizing for what he said, but that tweet landed with a thud. Take a look at some of the responses:

It was not ‘clumsy’. It was despicable. Nothing short of a public apology to Harry & Meghan will suffice. — Abraham Chacko (@drabechacko) December 19, 2022

It wasn’t clumsy Clarkson, you knew exactly what you were doing.

There isn’t no apology whatsoever to the woman whom you vented your bile at. You are a dispicable character and you know it. — Matt Launchbury 🇺🇦🇪🇺🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #FBPE (@corbet65) December 19, 2022

This is the most unapologetic ‘apology’ ever. It reads as utter sarcasm. — Cecilia-Joy Adamou (@thececiliajoy) December 19, 2022

This is not an apology. You’re horrified you are by the reaction to YOUR WORDS? way to make it about you. It wasn’t a “clumsy reference” you DELIBERATELY detailed how you would like to see Meghan publicly abused and brutalized. Own that. Apologize to Meghan & resign. — Franchesca Ramsey (@chescaleigh) December 19, 2022

In my country, France, you would’ve been in court since this morning for hate speech, call for murder, racism & misogyny! Freedom of speech is not freedom of reach & you know it damn well otherwise U would have written the same kind of disgusting things about UR white…1/ — Kaheina3009 #ServiceIsUniversal (@kaheina3009) December 19, 2022

You wouldn’t dare write that about Kate would you, even if it’s satire. This is the country we live in folks. — ProudlyMe (@SmokedSalt) December 19, 2022