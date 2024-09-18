Marlon Wayans Calls Out Elon Musk for His Treatment of Trans Daughter

Marlon Wayans recently appeared on the Club Shay Shay podcast, where he called out Elon Musk for his treatment of his estranged trans daughter.

“I don’t like what he be saying about his trans child. You don’t treat them babies like that, you don’t disown your baby. Love your child!,” the 52-year-old American actor and comedian stated.

He also talked about how sad and unfortunate it is that some people do not reach the stage of acceptance for their LGBTQ+ children. According to Wayans,

“l’m sad to say some parents, some family members, and some people it’ll take them a lifetime. They’ll never get to that magical place that I’m at which is just acceptance. Still my child. That’s my baby.”

Moreover, the ‘White Chicks’ star also opened up about his own journey to accepting his trans son Kai. He admitted that being “the last to know” was “hard on me,” however he further expressed:

“But as hard as it was, I think that it’s not important. It’s important what you went through; the five steps of grief, but I think it’s important that you get to acceptance. And I’m proud to say it took me a week – but it felt like forever.”

You can watch Wayans’ Club Shay Shay interview here:

