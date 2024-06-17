Marlon Wayans Slams Haters, Celebrates Pride with Transgender Son

Marlon Wayans Claps Back at Haters While Celebrating Pride Month with Transgender Son

Marlon Wayans, the 51-year-old comedian and star of “White Chicks,” is laughing in the face of haters as he celebrates Pride Month with his transgender son, Kai, 24.

Wayans recently took to Instagram to share a series of vibrant photos supporting his son and the LGBTQ+ community. In a standout LGBTQ+ photoshoot, Wayans posed shirtless in silver pants, surrounded by rainbow props, and donned a gray sweater adorned with pride buttons shouting messages like “love wins,” “100% pride,” and “love is love.”

In a June 14 post, Wayans wrote, “Happy PRIDE to all my LGBTQ+ peoples. P.S. I’m STRAIGHT… well, according to my child, I’m a CISGENDER male. I just love and support my peoples.”

But Wayans didn’t stop there. He followed up with a post aimed squarely at the “hate mongers.”

“Yeah, and just for the HATE MONGERS… I’m posting ANOTHER,” Wayans captioned the post. “As a father of a child in the LGBTQ+ community, I show my support. Zero f‐‐‐‐s given about what people think. If I lost you… GOOD! Your hateful a‐‐ never loved me in the first place. How can you love anyone when you’re too busy judging? Some of y’all funny. I’m a troll. I’ll post all day.”

Wayans’ unapologetic support for his son and the LGBTQ+ community showcases his unwavering commitment to love and acceptance. In true comedic fashion, he’s turning the negativity into a positive message, proving that nothing—especially not hate—can dampen the spirit of Pride.