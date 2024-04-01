Marsha Warfield On Reprising Her Iconic ‘Night Court’ Character, Roz

There is no doubt that LGBTQ+ comedian and actress Marsha Warfield has had an admirable entertainment career over the years, but she will always and forever be best-known for playing Roz Russell, the no-nonsense bailiff in the hit 1980s sitcom Night Court. Joining the cast in Season 4, she quickly became a favorite among viewers with her dry and salty humor in the courtroom.

To the delight of hardcore fans and nostalgia chasers, Warfield reprised her role for the series reboot, which concluded its second season March 26. The new production focuses on Judge Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch), the daughter of the late Harry Stone (Harry Anderson), as she tries to follow in her father’s footsteps and bring order to a new crew of oddballs.

Warfield was the second cast member from the original Night Court to revisit their character, alongside John Larroquette reprising his role as Dan Fielding. Not only has Warfield’s return been an opportunity for us to learn more about what happened to Roz after the original series ended, but we are also offered more insight into Roz’s personal life. Similar to the actress portraying her, it has been revealed that Roz is gay, and the Season 2 finale revolves around a last minute legal issue concerning her wedding venue.

Instinct had the opportunity to catch up with Warfield and talk more about what it was like to step back into familiar shoes, as well as why she’s happy Roz’s sexuality was addressed, her initial thoughts on the reboot, and her advice to those who want to live their true, authentic lives but are afraid to do so.

Check out the full video interview below.

Marsha Warfield…

