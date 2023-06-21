Marston Hefner Reveals the Reason Why He Joined OnlyFans

Marston Hefner has decided to join OnlyFans, and he revealed the reason why during an interview with Page Six.

Marston revealed that his income from the platform allows him to spend money on collectibles, such as Pokémon cards and comic books.

“It is a long-term avenue for further financial security,” he explained.

Marston is the 33-year-old son of the late Hugh Hefner, who is the founder and editor-in-chief of Playboy magazine. The writer, gamer and collector, who identifies as “bisexual AF,” also noted that “nudity was a common thing” as he “grew up with Playboy [magazines] strewn around in the house.”

“I believe that there’s nothing wrong with nudity or sexuality,” he added.

Moreover, Marston also touched on the topic of “demarcation” between nudity and porn, revealing:

“As progressive as I was, I was still taught to stigmatize whatever pornography is. And I just don’t care to do that. Like, if people have sex and they make money from it, [cool]. If I end up doing that, cool.”

Marston has been married to his wife Anna since August 2022, and he shared the she supports and encourages him to explore what he finds “interesting.”

“She would rather me not be on OnlyFans, but what’s more important to her is me pursuing my dreams or my interests — taking risks,” Marston expressed.

