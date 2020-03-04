Marvel Comics Made A Wolverine/Cylcops/Jean Grey Throuple?

Well, that’s a way to twist the iconic love triangle….

Twitter users and comic book fans are going crazy over the implication of Wolverine being bisexual.

This online controversy started with the still fairly new X-Men comic series. The series seems to be implicating the fact that Scott Summers (aka, “Cyclops”), Jean Grey, and Logan (aka, “Wolverine”) are in a polyamorous relationship.

A Throuple?

Frankly, Marvel Comics, which is now being run by Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, has been playing around with their X-Men comics. The X-Men have settled into the island nation of Krakoa and have started living next door to former enemies Magneto, Apocalypse, and Mister Sinister. In addition, the writers have been experimenting with the relationships and interactions between several established characters.

Most notably, it’s the bedroom setups that first had fans talking. In X-Men #1, which released on October 16, 2019, it was revealed that Jean Grey’s room is placed between Wolverine and Cylcops’ rooms. In addition, the three rooms are connected. This led to online speculation that the three were engaging in a sexual relationship together.

That polyamorous relationship was then implied again in X-Men #7, which published on February 26. In it, we see a scene of Wolverine and Scott sitting on the moon (really) and looking down at the Earth. The two talk about the scenery before talking about other views they like. Namely, Jean Grey in a bikini. Scott then jokes that his body in a speedo isn’t so bad either and Wolverine replies, “Well, who could say no to that?”

Controversy

Of course, this situation has caused a hailstorm of controversy pointed towards Marvel Comics. Many “longtime” fans attribute this to the continual push for diversity and “PC culture,” many are upset that specifically the rough and tough Wolverine has been turned “gay,” and many LGBTQ fans are celebrating the character’s change. And, of course, Twitter seems to be the battleground of choice for most of these comments. Though, a few comic book news sites have shared their not-so-positive view on the situation.

Imagine thinking the fate of the entire comic book industry relies on who Wolverine shares a bed with… This is gay-panic homophobic BS pic.twitter.com/gDNiLcsicu — SJW Spider-Man (@SjwSpiderman) March 3, 2020

oh to be wolverine, gay on the moon with cyclops https://t.co/e2qTJ1YTeF — big bruja energy (@bigtittysadgf) March 3, 2020

My question is, who is buying this stuff? Everyday I see things that are woke and not selling or out of business. Yet, companies keep pumping this stuff out. — Benjamin (@Artorias_Akai) February 28, 2020

My whole name is a reference to this lovely gay ass Wolverine 😤❤️ — Captain Howlett (@captainhowlett1) March 2, 2020

psh! Please, if Wolverine were bi, he wouldn’t be slumming it with Cyclops He’d be bending Gambit over the kitchen table — Cocktails&Consoles🍸 (@cocktailconsole) February 28, 2020

Bisexuality Is A Thing

Ultimately, there are three truths to acknowledge in this controversy. 1. The bi-erasure going on in this conversation, 2. The fact that Cyclops is also a factor of this situation, and 3. That LGBTQ fans need to understand that there is some justification in being upset.

With the first aspect, we need to acknowledge that this line and map photo imply that Wolverine is BISEXUAL and not gay. Every headline and news story that I’ve seen about the situation has been about Wolverine being gay. But IF the throuple situation is real, that means Wolverine is into Jean Grey AND Cyclops. Not just Cyclops. Otherwise, it could just be that Jean is dating both separately.

The constant referral of Wolverine being gay is straight up bi-erasure enforced by homophobia. It’s that classic and toxic idea that bi men are just waiting to come out as gay. But as Wolverine states in this now infamous comic scene, he’s into Jean in a bikini and accepts the idea of Scott in a speedo. Both and not just one.

What About Cyclops?

Also, can we talk about how most of this discussion is based on Wolverine? Yet, this throuple situation would mean that Cyclops was bisexual too. (That is, if it isn’t more of a Jean dating both men separately deal.) The idea that people are more concerned about Logan being gay than Scott proves that homophobia is at the center of this situation. What? The idea of the rough and hairy Wolverine liking men is worth fighting over, but there’s no point in being concerned about Cyclops possibly being bi or gay?

Some Truth To Protests

Of course, I could make an argument in favor of this artistic decision. After all, the X-Men have been reimagined over and over again. As for Wolverine, this isn’t even the first time he’s been made LGBTQ. Back in 2013, an alternate universe storyline saw Wolverine and Hercules kissing. And as a gay geek, I’m always down for gay representation and storylines.

But just as with the Little Mermaid situation, I am also able to acknowledge that some of the hurt feelings against the change are legitimate. Just as much as Wolverine can now be an LGBTQ icon for fans like me, he was already an icon for straight fans. And yes, it does change him in their views just as much as it changes him in ours. To ignore that and call people homophobes is just a self-serving fallacy.

Ultimately, this bi Wolverine/Cyclops or Jean Grey harem side story was created for two reasons. To diversify comics and/or to create an edgy/never before seen concept to the decades-old IP. Part of that is cool, artistic integrity and all. But part of that sucks for fans who have known these characters as one way for so long. That is a legitimate feeling to have and we LGBTQ fans need to acknowledge that.

A Bi Wolverine And Cyclops

Overall, this is a controversy that will blow over in a few weeks. Though, there is a question of how it will affect the sales of this X-Men comic series. Will fans protest and lead to the cancelation of the comic (much like the situation currently happening with The Magicians) or will LGBTQ fans storm the property to support it? We’ll see as time goes on.