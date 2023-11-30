Marvel Drops a Sneak Peek at ‘Heartstopper’ Star Joe Locke’s Character

Marvel recently released a bonus clip of Agatha Harkness from the TV series ‘WandaVision’, and it shows a brief glimpse of Joe Locke’s character in the spin-off, ‘Agatha: Darkhold Diaries’.

According to the official synopsis, the upcoming spin-off series is set to show Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) finally breaking out of a spell that she has been trapped in.

“She can’t wait to go back to her old murderous ways only to find that she is powerless. The only way forward for her is to embark on a perilous quest to get her powers back with the help of an unlikely friend or two,” as per Gay Times.

In the behind-the-scenes video, Locke can be seen walking alongside Hahn in an ominous-looking scene in the woods. Moreover, the ‘Heartstopper’ star opened up about starring in the upcoming series, as well as his experience working with Hahn.

“I’m so excited for the Marvel show to come out. I know that is going to be a beast of its own, which I’m excited for, nervous for, terrified for! I think Agatha is a very important show in a different way to Heartstopper. It has themes that I really hope people resonate with,” he told Hunger.

Locke further shared,

“It’s a very cool part. I resonated a lot with it and I loved WandaVision so much. I had an audition with Kathryn Hahn, and I get so nervous before auditions, but I remember walking into the room and all of my nerves just left my body.”

“It was a weird, out-of-body experience, which I think was partly due to determination, but also Kathryn is so warm and amazing and just made me feel so at ease straight away,” he added.

‘Agatha: Darkhold Diaries’ is set to be released in autumn of 2024. In the meantime, you can see a glimpse of Locke in the series here:

