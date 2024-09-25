Marvel’s Latest Hottie Has All of Instagram Howling

Look out, Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth. A new Marvel hero is about to take your place as the hottest hunk in Hollywood… if his movie ever gets released, that is.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, age 34, will appear as the title character in the upcoming MCU film Kraven the Hunter. From what I understand, executives took Kraven from a villain to the protector of the animal kingdom.

Kraven the Hunter was originally destined to hit cinemas in January 2023 but has been pushed back four times now and is scheduled to debut December 13, 2024.

While his superhero fans are anxious for new content, the Golden Globe Winner is giving his general fans something to gawk at.

Woof? Meow? Moo? I don’t know what the correct animal noise for this one is supposed to be, but look at those thighs, pecs and 8-pack!

Aaron, a married father of two, has built a steady career since the late 2000s. He’s appeared in films like Kick Ass, Godzilla, Bullet Train and The Fall Guy.

Aside from Kraven the Hunter, he’s set to star in 28 Years Later and Nosferatu. He will also have a starring role in my dreams after the shirtless Instagram snap featured above.

Are you a fan of Aaron Taylor-Johnson? Are you excited for the upcoming release of Kraven the Hunter? Comment below and let me know…