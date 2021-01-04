Maskless Mar-A-Lago Bash Ends With GOP Lawmaker’s Fiancé Fired

Former Republican congressional candidate George Santos attended the New Year’s Eve event at Mar-A-Lago, rubbing elbows with people like Rudy Giuliani and Kimberly Guilfoyle. After posting numerous pictures of him and his fiancé mingling maskless with the attendees on his own (then-public) Instagram, Santos is now claiming that The New York Times publishing the pictures resulted in his fiancé losing his job as pharmacist and that they were forced to leave their home.

On January 1, The New York Times published a full report indicating that the gala appeared to violate Palm Beach County’s COVID-19 guidelines, including one hyperlink to Santos’s Instagram photo of the evening’s menu. (pictures and video of the event clearly show most of the attendees dancing and mingling sans masks). On Saturday night, Santos tweeted “My fiancé a pharmacist who worked 12h/7 days shifts for 9 months was fired! The violence against us is real.” Santos added in a Saturday night Instagram post: “@nytimes, you have exposed my family to danger and have stripped one of us of our livelihood! This is unAmerican.”

My fiancé & I had to leave our home this evening with our 4 dogs thanks to the @nytimes publishing of my Instagram showing me attending the #MarALago New Year’s Eve party. My fiancé a pharmacist who worked 12h/7days shifts for 9 months was fired! The violence against us is real. — George Santos (@Santos4Congress) January 3, 2021

New Year’s Eve At Mar-A-Lago apparently was a real 80’s throwback night all the way around. Accused domestic abuser Vanilla Ice performed several of his greatest hits, while Taylor Dayne & Terri Nunn & Berlin (both LGBT favorites who have headlined Pride events annually) both performed for the mostly maskless masses. (Nunn and Berlin performed their smash hit, the beyond tone-deaf for the times “Take My Breath Away”).

The backlash was swift and immediate online. For her part, Dayne has responded (where else) on Twitter. The tweet received a massive amount of comments (and has subsequently been deleted)

Something tells me ‘Tell It To My Heart’ won’t be heard at any Pride events any time soon….

George Santos’ Instagram was made private this weekend