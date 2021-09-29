Massachusetts’ DoorDash Driver Arrested For Homophobic Sandwich

DoorDash’s Matthew Butchard Charged With Criminal Harassment For Homophobic Delivery

Throughout the last year, we championed an abundance of workers who we once took for granted. Not only were we honoring our healthcare workers, but grocery cashiers, FedEx and Amazon truck drivers, restaurant chefs, and the like were the ones who kept the United States economy and sanity in check. While on unemployment, certainly someone you know signed up to become another essential working as a ride share driver or a delivery driver. These people humbled themselves, dropped packages off at our doorsteps, and seemingly risked coming in contact Coronavirus for the benefit of their wallet and our stomachs or sanity. One person who didn’t prefer kindness is a Massachusetts man delivering for the popular food service app, DoorDash, and he’s paying for his antics pretty hard.

According to MetroWeekly, twenty-seven-year-old Matthew Butchard was recently arrested and charged with criminal harassment for drawing a penis and writing gay slurs on a Subway delivery order. Yes, the same sandwiches Jussie Smollett was allegedly craving during wintertime in Chicago that fateful early morning. Butchard, allegedly with a friend, wrote the gay couples’ names along with “gay fags” on the sandwich wrappers and in a less than smart decision, filmed it for his Snapchat followers. The couple has a twenty-year-old son who claimed this isn’t the first time Butchard has harassed his family. Allegedly, Butchard has written homophobically charged social media posts about the couple and claimed he was going to spray paint their automobiles. Butchard is being investigated into destroying their mailbox and trashing their lawn a week prior to the food delivery. Butchard is charged with criminal harassment, property damage to intimidate, and civil rights violation counts, facing the longest sentence of just over two years.

A quick glimpse into Butchard’s very-private Facebook profile alleged him to be against police, while he allegedly is smoking what could be marijuana in front of a Lakewood Hills sign, and masked up in front of what could be boxes of the popular vape pen, Juul. If you look a bit more closely, it almost looks like he’s wearing a rainbow on his shirt in one photograph. Hmm…

Lessons to be learned: Be kind to your delivery drivers, tip well, and also…respect your customers, or you’ll be out of a job.

Writer’s Note A: This is the opinion of one Instinct Magazine contributor and does not reflect the views of Instinct Magazine itself or fellow contributors.

Source: MetroWeekly