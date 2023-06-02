Match Group is Mixing Facebook, Tinder and Grindr

Tinder. Grindr. Plenty of Fish. OK Cupid. Bumble. Jack’d. Growlr. Daddy Hunt.

I was lucky enough to meet my husband almost six years ago and immediately deleted all of my dating and/or hook up apps off my phone. Needless to say, I had five of the ones listed above, but many more have come and gone since then. Although it’s hard to beat Tinder for dates and Grindr for smashing a stranger in a McDonalds bathroom stall, Match Group is about to try with its latest app – Archer.

Match Group owns a ton of dating apps, including some of the ones named at the start of the article, but Archer aims to be the first one in their catalog aimed specifically at queer men only. Although it will be undoubtedly used for sex in the future, its makers are hoping to build a more social media atmosphere where users can engage each other based on hobbies and interests, not just looks and kinks alone.

Picture Facebook in the early days before it became a haven of complaining suggested advertisements.

Michael Kaye, Archer’s director of brand marketing, tells Tech Crunch:

We know that what somebody is looking for on a dating app really evolves every hour, every day, every week. You might be looking for something on a Friday or Saturday night that is very different than what you might be looking for on a Tuesday afternoon or a Sunday morning. When we first were thinking about Archer, we recognized that relationships are so fluid within this community. They might be single one day, then in a monogamous relationship, and then you might open up your relationship. We wanted to make sure that whatever this app became it served every stage in your life.

Archer will give users the opportunity to connect with gay men in their area based on distance and hobbies, but most importantly, the social media aspect will give its participants an in depth look into potential matches’ lives with constantly updating thoughts, status, life events and more.

Archer is due in the app store later this month if you’re in New York, Los Angeles and Washington DC.

