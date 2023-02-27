Matilda Källström Talks Steamy Sex Drama Series ‘Threesome’

Viaplay, the Nordic region’s leading streaming platform of original content, has officially launched in the U.S.

Full of high-quality and psychologically penetrating series, whether that be atmospheric and suspenseful crime procedurals, provocative and stylish young adult dramas, or dark comedies, Viaplay is bound to have something for everyone. A series we recommend checking out is Threesome.

Set in London, Threesome follows Swedish high school sweethearts David (Simon Lööf) and Siri (Matilda Källström), who unintentionally embark on a journey of sexual exploration after meeting French art student Camille (Alma Jodorowsky) during a night out. This leads to a threesome, and in the moment, it feels like innocent fun. However, their relationship slowly collapses as Siri begins to question their love soon afterwards.

Instinct caught up with Källström to talk more about the series, her role, and building trust amongst her co-stars during those intimate sex scenes. Check out the exclusive video interview below.

Matilda Källström (Siri)…

